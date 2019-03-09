HMS Argyll arrives in Gibraltar

The Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll arrived in Gibraltar Saturday morning for a routine visit on its way home to Plymouth after a deployment to Asia.

The vessel, pictured above sailing past the Ryal Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine HMS Ambush, is making her way back to Devon for a March homecoming after a varied deployment.

HMS Argyll has searched the Indian Ocean for terrorists and smugglers, and worked with warships from Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia for a regular test of Commonwealth navies off the Malay peninsula.

MAIN PHOTO: @columbia107

SECOND PHOTO: David Sanchez

