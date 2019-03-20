Govt issues technical advice on driving licenses after Brexit

British Citizens resident in Gibraltar will need to obtain an International Driving Permit to drive in Spain and in the rest of the European Union if there is a no-deal Brexit on March 29.

But arrangements for EU licence holders who are visiting or living in the Gibraltar will not change after exit day on March 29, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

In a technical notice the Government advised that for visitors, with driving licences from EU or non-EU countries, the same arrangements of today will apply.

Gibraltar will not require visiting motorists, for example those coming to the Gibraltar on holiday or who wish to drive on business, to hold a separate IDP to guarantee the recognition of their driving licence.

Advertisement

When non-EU licence holders come to live in the Gibraltar on a temporary basis, Gibraltar would continue to recognise their driving licence as long as they have their relevant IDP.

EU licence holders can drive on their EU licence until it expires, or until they reach the age of 70.

For EU licence holders who passed their test in the EU or EEA, Gibraltar would continue to exchange their licence as we do currently.

EU licence holders, who passed their test outside the EU or EEA have restrictions on licence exchange, may need to take a test to obtain a Gibraltar licence.

The Gibraltar Government said it will publish more information as this becomes available.

“We aim to give businesses and individuals as much certainty as possible as soon as we can, and to ensure that any new requirements are not unduly burdensome,” it added.

The Spanish Government have included British Citizens and economic operators based in Gibraltar in their contingency planning for a no deal Brexit.

On Saturday March 2, the Spanish Government issued a Royal Decree which covered a number of different areas including driving licences.

Article 22 of the decree says that Spain will continue to recognise driving licenses issued by the British authorities for a period of nine months from the date when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

However, this possibility only exists for British Citizens resident in Spain who will be able to exchange their UK driving licence for a Spanish one.

Advertisement