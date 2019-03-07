Gibraltar’s Special Olympics athletes leave for Abu Dhabi

A senior Customs officer from Gibraltar will be the guardian of the Flame of Hope and will represent the Rock in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

Charley Jacques has been involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics for more than 30 years and was selected for his “dedication and commitment”.

He was chosen to be part of the 126-strong Final Leg Team to carry the torch throughout different cities within the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

Gibraltar’s Special Olympics athletes yesterday left for the games which will commence on March 14.

Prior to setting off Abu Dhabi, the athletes were guests at a tea reception hosted by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

The Eternal Flame of Hope, which is kept burning brightly at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois will be placed into a Miner’s Lamp and will guarded by final leg team law enforcement members and transported to Abu Dhabi.

The symbolic Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony will take place on February 27 at the historic Zappeion Palace in Athens, Greece, where it will also be guarded by final leg law enforcement team members and transported to Abu Dhabi.

The Flame of Hope will complete its journey at the opening ceremony when it is used to ignite the cauldron as the 2019 Special Olympics World Games begin.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement