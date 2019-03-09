Gibraltar U16 finish second in Malta after draw

With Malta having claimed the UEFA U16 Women’s development tournament played in Malta after beating Albania 4-0 the doors were left open for Gibraltar to finish second.
A draw or win would have been enough against Andorra, except the competition required a shoot out in the event of a draw.
By half time Gibraltar were already 1-0 in the lead. A goal by Shania Robba opening the score.
Andorra was to level the score taking the match to penalties and seeing Andorra Win the penalty shoot out.
With a win, a draw and only having lost to hosts and favorites Malta the young ladies will be returning home with a credible well deserved second place finish. An exceptional outcome for a young side who left Gibraltar hoping to perform well but with few expectations of coming back with a result, let alone second place.
The tournament gave all players a chance with the rules obliging the Gibraltar coach had to play all the players throughout the tournament at some point, something which was seen from the start.
With Malta having claimed the UEFA U16 Women’s development tournament played in Malta after beating Albania 4-0 the doors were left open for Gibraltar to finish second.