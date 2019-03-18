SO Gibraltar picks up medals in Abu Dhabi Games

Special Olympics Gibraltar continued to make Gibraltar proud with its successes, this time in the Special Olympics Summer Games 2019 being held in Abu Dhabi.

Gibraltar saw success with both gold and silver medals lifted in the first days of the event.

On Saturday, SO Gibraltar athlete Adam Stewart collected a gold alongside unified partner Darren Grech, after coming first in the ‘no wet suit’ category of the one mile open water swim.

He finished with a time of 29.13 minutes, beating competitors from across the globe.

Earlier in the day long distance runner Francis Mauro ran a personal best of 1 hour 44 minutes and 29 seconds in the final of the half marathon achieving a credible 4th place in his category.

At the same time Dorian Zammitt was to win 12-0 against Palestine and draw 7-7 against Argentina in Bocce.

On Sunday, the day started with Mark Dos Santos finish a credible 6th place in the 1500m athletics race.

This was followed by John Joshua Buttigieg picking up silver medals in equestrian in both the English Equitation Level B1 division in the English Working Trails and Equitation Jumping.

Special mention has to go to Shane Martinez who has been hitting some perfect strikes in bowling, as well as SallyAnn Mauro who broke her personal best in the 100m freestyle swimming event but

had to withdraw from competing after sustaining an injury.

