Gibraltar Netball battles it to end against 9th ranked Scotland

Gibraltar netball were not to disappoint. Although this was not a giant killing many would have liked to see playing against the ninth world ranked team in international netball whilst ranked 30th themselves this was a battle of the minnows against the giants. Scotland were a formidable side the ladies were very surprised that they had been invited to play against, let alone think they would deliver a giant killing.

Gibraltar had a nervous start but after going 6-1 down clawed back in the first quarter to come to within a point. Scotland was forced to battle it out trying to make it difficult for Gibraltar to get under the post.

Scotland preparing for the World Cup went into the break from the first quarter at 14-9 and with a match on their hands.

They were the first to score in the second quarter and took advantage of some of Gibraltar’s misses under the post to extend the lead.

By half time they had gone ahead by 29-17.

In the third quarter Gibraltar kept on their fighting spirit and with a few turnovers were able to see the score changing as they cut the gap. Somewhat nervous at first they were now settling well into the match.

netball- Several changes to the players on the court provided them with an opportunity to test players against a top class opposition.

The third quarter ended with Scotland twenty points ahead. however, the fighting spirit by Gibraltar led their president to exclaim “so proud of this team, keep fighting.”

Gibraltar was not giving up their fight with the final quarter seeing them going point for point with some very young players on the court.

Even though Scotland were well ahead Gibraltar managed to go past the 30 point mark which in itself was a very credible achievement. Importantly they were determined not to allow Scotland to double their score. To the last minute they maintained themselves battling reducing Scotland’s scoring as they increased theirs. The final score finishing Gibraltar 33-62.

Whilst the score might have not been quite what the young ladies would have wanted the experience of playing a test match against Scotland in Edinburgh against a side whose players were bidding for inclusion in the final World Cup squad would have been a valuable experience in their development. It will also help in their ranking points.



