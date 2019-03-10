Gibraltar earn second place in Netball Europe Challenge Cup

Gibraltar U17 netball squad claimed second place in Netball Europe’s U17 Challenge Cup in an extraordinary match in which neither Ireland or Gibraltar were willing to give way, a draw was inevitable.
The Netball Europe Challenge cup could not have finished much better.
A bright sunny spring like Sunday had two intense matches in the morning.
The Isle of Man had to beat Switzerland to have a chance at the title.
They were, however, to face defeat leaving Switzerland with an unbeaten run to claim the trophy.
Already with the disappointment of not having a shot at the title without yet playing the match Gibraltar faced Ireland.
A very noisy crowd upped the pressure for Gibraltar who found themselves behind from early on.
They, nevertheless, turned it around and finished the first quarter just two points behind at 7-9.
The second quarter saw some drama as Gibraltar came to within a point but let it slip to go behind again by two points at 14-16.
A nail-biting third quarter saw Gibraltar taking it to the wire and leveling the scores , but Ireland was determined to play for a win which saw them extend their lead to-four points to 21-25.
Gibraltar did not let go, still with a chance they cut the deficit and took the lead at 29-26.
Both teams were on an even par taking the lead from each other but it was Gibraltar who showed the greatest determination.
Ireland took a three point lead at 29-32 only to see the local ladies push back the score to turn it around. In the final seconds scoring the equaliser at 32-32.
The draw was enough to guarantee them a second place in a tournament former England international Lyn Carpenter described ‘where the hosting and quality was second to none.”
