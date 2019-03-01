Gibraltar Calling 2019 dates announced

The dates for this year’s Gibraltar Calling have been announced, with the two-day event to change both its venue and its branding.

The event this year will take place over two days on Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8, providing entertainment in the run-up to National Day and ensuring local students are able to attend before they head back to university.

Gibraltar Calling will also be moving as an annual event to the new Europa Sports Ground, avoiding the scheduling problems experienced last year after ownership of the Victoria Stadium was transferred to the Gibraltar FA.

“Following on from seven years of success, I am delighted to announce and form part of yet another music festival under the umbrella of ‘Gibraltar Calling’,” said the Minister for Culture, Steven Linares. \

“We are working very closely with the show’s producers Neon Angel to bring the local community and visitors the best music performances of the current and past eras to the rock, this year taking place at the new state of the art Europa Sports Ground.”

The festival used to be known as MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, but the first part of that brand name has been dropped this year to put the focus on the festival as a Gibraltar event.

MTV is still involved in the event, however.

“Methods for branding and how we do the branding is what is under consideration,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, speaking on GBC’s direct democracy yesterday.

“The MTV brand and how it fits around that is something that is being discussed between the government, the Ministry of Culture, Neon Angel and MTV to ensure that we make the most of it.”

“Just doing the same thing every year is not to make the most of a brand as powerful as MTV, which we’ve been able to partner with in respect of the festival that we organise here.”

“We think there are more strands in the MTV stable than we have been really making the most of [particularly] in the younger bracket…”

Ticket pricing will be kept the same as last year with early bird tickets due to go on sale with the first talent announcement on Monday 15th April 2019.

Anyone interested can keep up with announcements by registering at gibraltarcalling.com

