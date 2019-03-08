Gib girls beat Albania in Malta

Gibraltar’s under 16 women’s national squad secured an important morale boosting victory in Malta yesterday.
A 3-0 victory against Albania firmly put behind them the 1-5 defeat against hosts Malta the previous day.
The young ladies playing in an official UEFA Development tournament in Malta against the hosts Malta, Albania and Andorra now have just one more match to play.
Goals from, Kayleigh Ferro, her second in the competition, Shania Robba and the very young Molly Karp secured an important victory ahead of Saturday’s final match.
Already the young ladies had played Malta in their first match in the tournament. A nervy start to the tournament saw them go behind 5- 0 by halftime in that match.
However, the young ladies turned the game around and saw Kayleigh Ferro score a stunning chipped shot over the keeper from outside the penalty area, at the same time not letting Malta increase their score.
Although the first match ended 5-1 against them the second half brought about an increased confidence boost which they took to yesterday’s match. The young ladies have had little international football experience with this tournament a major highlight in their young careers.
A display described as “incredible” by some officials has raised hope that they could bring about another positive result on Saturday.
Andorra, their next opponents have as yet to win losing 7- 0 to Malta yesterday and losing 1-0 against Albania on the first day.
A win for Gibraltar could leave them second in the group depending on the result between Malta and Albania which has the hosts as favourites already.
