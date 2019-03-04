Advertisement

Drivers who supply food to British Airways flights to strike at Gatwick

Drivers who supply food to British Airways flights to strike at Gatwick

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Drivers who work for a company supplying in-flight food for British Airways at Gatwick Airport have voted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Unite said its members employed by Alpha Flight will strike between March 27 and 28.

The 55 drivers involved in the row backed industrial action by 98% on a turnout of 90%.

A BA spokesman said: “We are working with our supplier to ensure our customers enjoy all services onboard their flights.”

mm
Press Association
CONTRIBUTOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

Today's e-edition
Advertisement
© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle