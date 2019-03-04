Drivers who supply food to British Airways flights to strike at Gatwick

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Drivers who work for a company supplying in-flight food for British Airways at Gatwick Airport have voted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Unite said its members employed by Alpha Flight will strike between March 27 and 28.

The 55 drivers involved in the row backed industrial action by 98% on a turnout of 90%.

A BA spokesman said: “We are working with our supplier to ensure our customers enjoy all services onboard their flights.”