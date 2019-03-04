Donation to the John Mackintosh Hall

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture welcomed the donation of a Bechstein piano to the John Mackintosh Hall for community use.

This is a direct donation by Ruth Parasol from the Parasol Foundation via the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

It was the Academy Director, Christian Santos’ idea to house the piano at the John Mackintosh Hall theatre, where it will be used in a variety of functions and performances.

The piano has been used for the first time in the Theatre this week as part of the Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, organized under the umbrella of the Youth Arts Jamboree.

Those behind the initiative took the opportunity to do a formal handover at the Gala event of the Festival.

