Deer dies in Scotland after suspected attack by pack of dogs

By Lucinda Cameron, Press Association Scotland

A deer has died after it was apparently attacked by a pack of dogs in a suspected deer coursing incident.

The animal was found dead in woodland near to Sheddocksley Sports Centre on Springhill Road in Aberdeen on Sunday February 17.

The Scottish SPCA said it had “injuries consistent with deer coursing” and that the injuries indicated an attack by a pack of dogs.

The charity appealed for information about the incident.

Scottish SPCA deputy chief superintendent Tom Gatherer said: “The Scottish SPCA is working with Police Scotland to catch those who are hunting animals such as deer by setting their dogs on them.

“Deer coursing is an illegal and barbaric crime which causes the deer horrific pain and suffering and a great deal of distress.

“Our key aim is to help tackle the killing of deer by dogs and reduce the number of animals that are exposed to suffering, which we are able to do when we disrupt organised hunting gangs.

“Anyone with information should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 where calls can be taken anonymously.”