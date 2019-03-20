Customs seize tobacco near Emerson’s Place

A total of 750 cartons of cigarettes were picked up by Customs officers following a high speed chase at sea off Emerson’s Place on Monday morning.

Officers from land and sea approached the area near the rocks and saw two unidentified vessels suspected of being involved in illegal tobacco activity.

The navigators of the vessels started moving away and a chase ensued.

The first vessel, which appeared to be empty, reached Spanish shores while the other boat was detained.

A total of 750 cartons of cigarettes were found on board, however the two crew members evaded arrest after they jumped into the water and swam to Spain.

The vessel was towed and investigations are ongoing.

