Customs hosts Brexit talk for business

Local businesses are being invited to attend a talk entitled “Brexit – What will it mean for your business?” at the University of Gibraltar on Tuesday afternoon.

Those attending will be able to understand the potential impact on business, to explore options and to define and prioritise what actions to take.

The talk is being organised by HM Customs and will be given by Dr Lars Karlsson, an advisor to both the EU and UK Government on Customs, borders and trade matters related to Brexit.

He will be there to answer questions on how businesses can prepare for the best and worst case scenarios and address how to mitigate Brexit risks in business.

He also advises companies around the world whose trade rely on cross-border trade.

Dr Karlsson is Managing Director of KGH Global Consulting and has government clients in more than 50 countries and more than 14,000 private sector clients.

He is one of the most well-known customs leading expert in the world with an extensive background over three decades in Customs and international trade policy.

The event will be opened by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia at 4pm and will include an introduction by the Collector of Customs, John Rodriguez.

The talk will be followed with a questions and answers session from 6pm to 7pm.

Those wishing to attend can pre-register with samantha.acris@gibraltar.gov.gi.

