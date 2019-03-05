Commendations to officers after class ‘A’ drugs bust in housing estate

Police Commissioner Ian McGrail has presented commendations to RGP officers who successfully apprehended a Class ‘A’ drugs dealer operating in the Moorish Castle Estate last December.

Police Sergeant Craig Goldwin and Constables Joseph Cassaglia and Michael Heap had spotted a man acting suspiciously in the area who, when challenged by officers handed over a plastic bag containing 43 grams of cannabis resin and a wrapper with 33 grams of cocaine.

Police also confiscated a working digital set of scales.

Commissioner McGrail praised the officers’ “excellent work and observation skills,” together with their “methodical and professional approach,” which resulted in an effective anti-drug operation.

The drug dealer was subsequently convicted in court and handed a three-year prison sentence.

Mr McGrail further stated that the case had brought to light the positive interaction of police officers across Gibraltar, by means of intelligence led targeted neighbourhood patrols and close vigilance strategies that can often go unnoticed but are vital to detect and disrupt criminality.

He said that the RGP would continue in its untiring efforts to thwart drug related activities in the community.

“The public can rest assured that police officers are doing their work diligently, monitoring drug movements and in a state of preparedness to act quickly in order to frustrate dealers and confiscate illegal substances,” he said.

“This case also highlights the importance of teamwork to secure the arrest of culprits. We look forward to continue enjoying public support in this regard to become even more efficient in the future,” he added.

