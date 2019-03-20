Cádiz recognises work of Cross Frontier Group

by María Jesús Corrales Martín

The Cross Frontier Group received the Medalla de Provincia, the highest recognition from the Diputación de Cádiz, for the work carried out by the group.

The award was collected by President Lionel Chipolina from Diputación de Cádiz president Irene García and vice-president Juan Carlos Ruiz-Boix at a ceremony yesterday.

Over the past six years, the Cross Frontier Group has worked to improve cooperation and relations between the Gibraltarian and Campo communities.

The Cross Frontier Group was created to “defend the interests of the citizens on both sides on the frontier, based on the idea that dialogue and cooperation is fundamental for both societies”.

This is something that has become even more necessary with Brexit, as Gibraltar and the UK depart from the European Union, Mrs Garcia said.

She added: “This platform has always placed a priority on cooperation without any barriers to encourage socio-economic development, and at present, this means good neighbourly relations in the time of Brexit.”

Other individuals and groups that also received the Medalla de la Provincia were Sanlúcar de Barrameda, La Habana city, Almudena Grandes, the Cádiz Port Authority, Antonio Martín García, Carmen Sánchez de la Jara, Carmen Bustamante, the Association for Large Industries in Campo de Gibraltar, the College of Journalists in Andalucía in Cádiz, Jerez and the Campo, Madre Coraje and a posthumous award for Pedro Manuel Salado de Alba.

Mrs Garcia said: “These men and women do not only deserve the highest recognition but also represent the best qualities of this province.”

She highlighted the merits of each recipient of the award in her speech, and thanked them for their contributions to society, but said more could be done to tackle unemployment.

The mayor of Sanlúcar, Víctor Mora, also highlighted the efforts from each recipient.

He said Cádiz is made up of “hardworking and honest” people, who are used to not receiving handouts.

Mr Mora spoke about the history of his town, and said that the Nao Victoria began its first voyage around the world from its port some five centuries before.

In turn, Mrs Garcia said Cádiz has brought together people from various communities and that is what makes it great.