‘Business as usual’ for Interserve in Gibraltar

Despite the collapse of Interserve, it is a case of “business as usual” for the firm’s local operations, according to Unite the Union.

Interserve, which provides services to the Ministry of Defence in Gibraltar and elsewhere, was forced into administration last week after a controversial rescue package was rejected by its shareholders.

But Unite met with Interserve local senior management on Monday morning and was reassured there would be little impact here.

“The company stated in the meeting that it’s business as usual, as the defence side of the business is not affected and actually very profitable,” Unite said in a statement.

“They reiterated that they expect to sign the contract extension by the end of the month and that in our scheduled high level meeting due in April, we will be addressing pending issues.”

Unite official Christian Duo said: “Obviously we welcome the company’s briefing this morning and although their position is business as usual, we will be preparing for any eventuality and in fact continue our dialogue with the office of the Chief Minister and Command Secretary.”

Interserve employs some 230 people in Gibraltar.

