Ban on balloons

The Gibraltar Government has published Regulations to ban the deliberate release of gas-filled balloons.

This is a measure that ratifies the voluntary decision taken some years ago not to release balloons on National Day, a move that gained great international acclaim.

It will now be an offence to do so, and follows similar legislation in other countries.

In this way the Government said it wants to reiterate its commitment to clean seas, free of plastics and other non-biodegradable materials which cause so much harm to wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement