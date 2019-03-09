Attempt at world’s longest barefoot journey starts in Gibraltar

Gibraltar will be the starting point for a British man who will walk 2,768 kilometres barefoot in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.
Matthew Strange, 26, will set off on Sunday morning and is aiming to walk just over 30 kilometres a day for a period of 100 days as he will walk from the Rock to Preston in Lancashire in the world’s longest barefoot journey.
Mr Strange is hoping to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice in Preston, which cared for his late stepfather Simon White.
His aim is to raise £1,720 which is £1 for every mile he has to walk.
The St Catherine’s Hospice logo has been tattooed on his feet as a reminder, in case he forgets, Mr Strange said.
He added: “St Catherine’s Hospice provided an outstanding level of care to Simon. He arrived to receive palliative care and actually got well enough to go home.”
Mr Strange was working in Gibraltar at the time, and said he is recreating the journey he made to go to Preston to see Mr White.
“My flight was cancelled due to the winds so I ended up getting a bus to Malaga, a train to Madrid, a plane to Brussels and another to Manchester,” Mr Strange said.
“It was a nightmare but this was the quickest way I could get back so I am recreating this route.”
“I planned to just do the walk to raise money as I love hiking.”
“When I noticed it was going to be longer than the current barefoot world record, I thought it would raise more awareness and ultimately funds for St Catherine’s.”
“The additional challenge is something I relish.”
Mr Strange recalled his time spent in Gibraltar, and said: “I lived on the Rock for a while and have many friends, fond memories and love for the place.”
For the past year, Mr Strange has been preparing for this barefoot hike, even running a barefoot marathon.
“Everything I have done barefoot over the past year has been training for this,” he said with determination.
“I am more prepared for this than anything else in my life, and only death can stop me from finishing this walk.”
To help support Mr Strange as he sets off on this epic journey, visit his Just Giving page.