Artist exhibits landscapes of Gibraltar and England

Sarah DeVincenzi is exhibiting works inspired from landscapes of Gibraltar and England at the Nook Gallery in Casemates Square.

The gallery situated at the Arts and Crafts Shop sees artworks depicting the Rock and Moorish Castle.

Ms DeVincenzi was born and raised on the south coast of England, studied art and then took an apprenticeship to learn the traditional craft of sign-writing.

She has lived in Gibraltar for close to 30 years and now works as an artist and illustrator.

Ms DeVincenzi spoke to the Chronicle about her exhibition and what inspires her artwork.

“I am inspired by my surroundings and the environment I live in,” she said.

“I like to try and see the everyday from a different perspective. I love pattern and I tend to see it everywhere.”

She has been a member of the Arts and Crafts Association for the past six years.

This exhibition is based on a series of photos taken on walks around her native and adopted homes of England and Gibraltar.

Focusing on colour, pattern, line and movement, Ms DeVincenzi uses hand-made and recycled papers, ink and water colours to reconstruct images that capture her imagination.

The exhibition took Ms DeVincenzi about six weeks to prepare, although some of pieces have been in works for much longer.

“I actually prefer seascapes,” she said.

“I find the relationship between the sea and the sky very beautiful. Many of my pieces in the exhibition are of Gibraltar, in fact the vast majority are.”

“I have always had a very graphic style, stemming from my training in typography but my style has softened. I love colour I suppose also because as a sign writer you are drawing attention with what you are saying or advertising. I think I have become slightly more subtle, but only slightly.”

Her areas of focus also include her coastal home back in England, Emsworth.

“It is a coastal town with a wonderful shoreline and millpond where I spent a great deal of my childhood,” said Ms DeVincenzi.

“I have also one piece, in fact my first that was inspired by Whitby, another very beautiful seaside town on the north east coast of Yorkshire.”

