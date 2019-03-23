Argus insurance supports RICC

Argus Insurance has donated to Research into Childhood Cancer (RICC) as one of its two chosen charities which receive support throughout the year.

The money raised is as a result of fundraising activities organised by the company’s charity committee.

Michelle Vennard, Chair of the Argus Insurance charity committee said: “We are thrilled with the amount raised and the support we received both within the office and the community. We’ve held several fund raising activities to help fund this amazing charity, including a cake sale in the Piazza in November 2018, a raffle and numerous staff dress down days.”

Craig Sacarello, Chairman of RICC said: “On behalf of the committee, I would like to extend a warm and sincere thanks to the continued support received from Argus and their kind staff in helping us find a cure for childhood cancer.”

Advertisement

RICC was founded in 1989 by the parents of Philip Sacarello, a young boy who battled Neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, who died at the age of 9. The charity works closely with Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in their research as well as funding specialist equipment at the hospital locally in Gibraltar.

Advertisement