Amanda Carreras wins Le Havre Open

Gibraltarian tennis player Amanda Carreras has added the Le Havre Open, one of the ITF World Tennis Tour opens with a prize money of $15,000 to her successes this year.

She reached the final after beating French, Italian and Spanish opponents enroute to the final against French player Emeline DARTRON.

Amanda who has comeback from injury to win two tournaments is expected to represent Gibraltar in this summer’s Island Games.

Results for Le Havre Open in France

R1- Amanda CARRERAS (GBR) 6-0 6-1 Alice ROBBE (FRA)

R2- Amanda CARRERAS (GBR) 6-4 4-6 6-3 Tatiana PIERI (ITA) [6]

Qtr final- Amanda CARRERAS (GBR) 6-2 6-1 Alba CARRILLO MARIN (ESP)

Semi-final- Amanda CARRERAS (GBR) 6-4 6-4 Mallaurie NOEL (FRA) [5]

Final – Amanda CARRERAS (GBR) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Emeline DARTRON (FRA)

