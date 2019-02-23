Youth Arts Jamboree launches at the GEMA gallery

Over 50 young people attended the launch of the Youth Arts Jamboree at the GEMA gallery in Montagu Bastion.

The event marked the start of a two week programme for creative young people.

Through a series of workshops youngsters will be able to learn how to play guitar, write poetry, take photos, paint and much more.

The workshops focus on writing, art, drama, photography, music and other opportunities such as managing a professional social media account, videography and stage lighting.

The Minister for Culture Steven Linares told the Chronicle the Jamboree was important for the development of culture in Gibraltar.

“This promotes culture, but also it in this case it promotes GEMA as a gallery,” said Mr Linares.

“Many people don’t know about this place and by having events here it makes more people aware of this place.”

“We have had lots of development of sports and now we are developing culture. It’s great to see Gibraltar Cultural Services trying to develop and promote culture.”

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne said it was the “fantastic” work from Cultural Development Officer Davina Barbara who has worked to develop the Youth Arts Jamboree programme.

“We have a superb first day which included tours of the Mayor’s Parlour and National Art Gallery, and the launch of the event with three different types of cultural genres,” Mr Byrne said.

“Our aim at the end of the day is to create the leaders of tomorrow and this is our educational platform to make that possible.”

Mrs Barbara added: “I must say it is quite a proud moment because we have worked really hard to produce this programme.”

“We wanted to launch it with a bit of a bang and create a hub of activity.”

GCS has been actively promoting GEMA with an aim to put the gallery “on the map”.

At the launch the young people took part in drama, fashion and fine art workshops.

The Youth Arts Jamboree will have daily events taking place at various cultural locations around Gibraltar. To find out more about the events email: info@culture.gi.

The last event will be held on World Book Day on March 7.

