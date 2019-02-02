Young Enterprise launch their company programmes

The Young Enterprise launched this year’s businesses with many teams focusing on the environment.

The students try to find solutions to everyday problems with their products, and through the year will learn how to pitch, sell and market these ideas.

At the end of the academic year they will present their business and its progress to a panel of judges where the winning team will be selected.

This team will then have the opportunity to compete with the top teams in the UK.

The launch at Grand Battery House marked the unveiling of this year’s line-up and products. The event gave the young entrepreneurs the chance to network, and secure some vital pre-orders.

It also gave the public and invited entrepreneurs to quiz the teams on their products and any possible flaws in their businesses.

The Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes opened the event at Grand Battery House.

“I never fail to be impressed by the work that goes into this,” Dr Cortes said.

“It gives me great encouragement into the young people we are producing in Gibraltar. Young Enterprise has worked very well and has gone from strength to strength. The young people in Gibraltar have adopted this as their own and it has become something that is core in the College and the comprehensive schools.”

“The skills that they develop are so important and supplement what they get in their day to day learning in the schools.”

Dr Cortes added that it is encouraging to see young people move into the field of business.

“The products are so exciting and so many of them are environmentally orientated, this is something I have a soft spot for,” Dr Cortes said.

Chairman of the Gibraltar Young Enterprise Carlos Garcia described how this year has been a year of change for the young enterprise.

“In any business you have to change director and take stock of where you are,” Mr Garcia said.

“We have continued to grow and we are delighted to have a new school to join us, Prior Park, and the Youth Service who will hopefully be tabling a team next year.”

The Young Enterprise is now in its 11th year, having started with 26 students from the College participating to now over 1,100 benefitting from Young Enterprise including its company programme and junior programmes.

“This is not about winning, this is about the journey and the learning you will take with you in years to come,” Mr Garcia said.

“You will have had the opportunity to decide whether you want to be an employer or an employee.”

He highlighted that the Young Enterprise provides skills to the students that supplement academic studies.

What’s on sale?

Void is selling charging bracelets which include adapters for iphone and micro USB.

United Global Learning [UGL] unveiled their children’s book that looks at problems across the globe and is currently available for pre-order.

A team called Saturn launched their ‘flexi-lids’ which are a silicone alternative to single use plastics. The lid aims to replace cling film and tin foil. The team added that it is estimated the average consumer spend£200 a year on cling film, tin foil and other single use plastics.

Another team ‘Boost’ is also selling charging bracelets which include adapters for iphone and micro USB.

A children’s book on Gibraltar’s history is being produced by the team ‘Quest’. The book follows a monkey who travels through time going to different events in local history. The book has already been produced and is available for sale. A set of colouring pencils will be provided with each book.

Pawlettes aims to solve a problem for many dog owners. Their two-in-one bottles features two compartments that can be used for food, water or dog urine cleaning solution. The bottle also includes an attachable silicone bowl. The team have already sold 150 bottles in four days.

‘Our Journey’ will be raising awareness of mental health through their product. The team will be producing a poetry book from submissions entered from the public. They have already received five submissions. To submit a poem contact: ourjourneyye19@gmail.com.

Ambient Project are also producing a book. Their book aims to educate children about the world. ‘Saving the world with Betty the Bee’ aims to raise awareness with a child friendly storyline. The book features a twist with QR codes available to discover extra activities on their website.

‘H-Squared’ are selling t-shirts made of recycled plastic. Currently the shirts feature three different styles and long and short sleeved versions. Incorporated on the shirts are high-vis designs for those running or cycling. The team is looking into customisable options and even producing jogging trousers.

Compass Direct has produced a product called ‘Walkit’ inspired from the facebook group ‘Speak freely’. The kits aim to find a solution to dog waste on the streets. The students have produced a ‘handmade’ solution to spray on dog urine. The team are also selling biodegradable dog poo bags. The bogs, solution and a strap of the bottle of solution can be purchased in a kit.

Bamboozled are selling bamboo products including bamboo straws. The straws can be used for one or two years and are dishwasher friendly. The team will also be selling bamboo napkins and are looking into bamboo forks, plates and cups. The bamboo has been harvested from Taiwan.

Orenda is selling foam massage rollers for people who want to ‘be fit anywhere’. The team had over 100 preorders on their product.

