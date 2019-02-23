Unite seeks ‘new model’ in relations with Govt, McCluskey says

Unite the Union is remodelling its relationship with the Gibraltar Government, Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey has said, as he warned against the union sliding into too comfortable a relationship with the government and failing to fight for its members.

Speaking to the press during a brief visit to the Rock, Mr McCluskey described the current relationship as “a bit distorted” and emphasised the need to strike a balance between working with the government and fighting for its members.

“We are an independent union,” he said, adding however: “We need a new model in terms of our relationship.”

This comes as tensions between the Gibraltar Government and Unite over the use and, according to the union, “abuse” of agency workers reached fever-pitch in recent weeks.

And the apparent deterioration in relations has been stark considering the union’s unprecedented decision to publicly back the GSLP/Liberals at the 2015 general election.

Unite openly backs the Labour party in the UK but never in Gibraltar had any trade union publicly declared themselves for any political party. The decision therefore drew flak both within the union as well as outside.

Mr McCluskey said that decision was wrong.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

