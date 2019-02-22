UK Environment experts in Gibraltar for Brexit discussions

Experts from the UK Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs are in Gibraltar to assist the Government with contingency planning in the event of a no deal Brexit.

According to the Gibraltar Government, they have been engaging directly with Chief Scientist Dr Liesl Mesilio and the Department of the Environment across a number of areas where a no deal Brexit would impact Gibraltar.

This morning, they updated the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes, on the conclusions of their deliberations.

A number of specific Brexit contingency measures were discussed in a wider group which included the Collector of Customs John Rodriguez and the Captain of the Port Manuel Tirado.

The meeting today reflects the close engagement that exists between UK Government Departments and their counterparts in Gibraltar in preparation for leaving the European Union, the Government added.

