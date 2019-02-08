A touch of China in the heart of Gibraltar

Gibraltar celebrated the Chinese New Year yesterday, marking the Year of the Pig 2019.

Hundreds of people congregated in John Mackintosh Square not just to wish Happy New Year to the Rock’s Chinese community but also to enjoy various captivating, colourful displays.

Also attending were several Chinese dignitaries including the President of the Chinese Association in Gibraltar, Yongnan Zhang and the Minister for Trade Sir Joe Bossano.

Martial arts performances were given by London-based Henglong Kung Fu Club under the guidance of Master Shuifu Lin Gunguo, a Lion Dance by Daniel Daszek Green and Yusef Chaudhri, a demonstration by the local Tai Chi club led by Dilip Tailor, with a finale performance given by the “new Bruce Lee”, Li Shengqiang.

In addition, there was a firecracker display.

The event was organised by a non-profit organisation, the Gibraltar Chinese Association.

Following speeches and the performances at John Mackintosh Square the celebrations moved on to Casemates and finally Ocean Village where additional shows were held.

With approximately 100 Chinese people living on the Rock, the event is a special time of the year for them, especially for the children.

Family is the most important part of celebrating the Chinese New Year, with about 2.6 billion Chinese people making their way home to be with their loved ones.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

