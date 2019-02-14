Three local cars stuffed with tobacco seized by Guardia Civil

The drivers of three Gibraltar-registered cars heading into Spain in a convoy were arrested by the Spanish authorities for tobacco offences.

The three cars, driven by two British nationals and one Spaniard, had a total of 11,500 packets of cigarettes stuffed into the boots of the cars, according to the Guardia Civil.

The officers grew suspicious of the driver of the first vehicle when the driver began to get nervous, the Guardia Civil said in a statement issued today.

The driver opened the boot of his car and officers saw it was filled with cartons of cigarettes.

“After seeing these many cartons of cigarettes, we continued to search the next two Gibraltar-registered cars which we found had followed the modus operandi of the first car,” the statement read.

The cars and cigarettes were confiscated by the Guardia Civil at the Spanish Customs side of the frontier.

The three men were arrested and charged with being part of a criminal organisation and for illegal smuggling.

