Taxi Rank Improvements at the Gibraltar International Airport

A shelter waiting area and formal queue system has been announced for the taxi rank at Gibraltar’s International Airport.

The announcement was made by the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning .

“The new taxi rank now provides further sheltered waiting area that will complement the weather protection structures / parasols which will be moved from the forecourt of the terminal building to this new location,” said a statement from the Ministry.

“The rank will also have a holding area for passengers waiting for a taxi which will create a formal queue system as seen in many modern airports and indeed railway stations throughout the world,” the statement added.

