Rock Radio raise over £2000 for local charities

This week Rock Radio Action held their very first fundraising event at Bruno’s – ‘The Big Charity Quiz Night’ raising £2,037.60.

The sold out event was a lively mix of traditional and video rounds which challenged 140 players and rewarded their knowledge with over £500 worth of prizes very donated by local businesses.

Rock Radio Action is the radio station’s fundraising initiative, which aims in 2019 to raise over £25,000 for two key charities – GibSams and the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.

Both organisations were at the quiz night raising awareness of their services. Each of the two key charities will receive 40% of the total funds raised across the year with the remaining 20% distributed amongst other charity projects suggested by the station’s listeners.

As well as the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society and GibSams, Rock Radio Action will be working throughout the year to raise the profile of other local charities and action groups not only financially but with promotion on the radio.

Speaking about the initiative, Station Director of Rock Radio, Daniel Harrison commented: “Rock Radio hascommunity at its heart. Our team is passionate about supporting causes close to them. Even though we are a brand new independent radio station, the support that we have received has been amazing.”

Promoting good causes on air and in person is the very least we can do as the new voice of Gibraltar. This is the start of one incredible year of fundraising. We are always here as a loud voice for good causes and we urge charities to come forward and use the airwaves to promote their events.”

Full details of upcoming Rock Radio Action events, the causes supported, how to get involved and a runningfundraiser totaliser can be found at www.rockradio.gi/action

The event was so well supported by listeners to Rock Radio that tickets for the next event on Tuesday March 12 are already booking. Teams can register now at Bruno’s or by emailing action@rockradio.gi.

