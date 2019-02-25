RGP and Policia Nacional crack down on illegal immigration ring

Special Branch officers investigating “suspicious flight bookings” arrested two Albanian nationals at Gibraltar Airport last week having found them to be in possession of a number of forged ID cards.

Andrea Koraqe, 50, and Igli Lavdari, 24, were intercepted by officers after they had presented themselves at the Airport Departures Control Point with the intention of accessing the Departures area to board a flight to Manchester.

The officers were acting on information received regarding suspicious flight bookings that had been made for several individuals intending to travel from Gibraltar to Manchester that afternoon.

Koraqe claimed to be a Greek citizen using a forged Greek Identity Card whilst Lavdari purported to be French citizen using a forged French passport.

Advertisement

Lavdari was also found to be carrying a forged Spanish Identity Card.

As visa-requiring nationals, both were also arrested for being found in Gibraltar without a valid permit in breach of the Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Act.

Both were later charged with Possession of Forged Instruments under the Crimes Act as well as with Immigration offences, and at their appearance before the Magistares’ Court on Friday February 22, both pleaded guilty and the matter was adjourned until March 1, for sentencing.

In connection with these arrests, Policia Nacional officers acting on intelligence provided by Special Branch arrested and charged two Spanish nationals in La Linea with facilitation of illegal immigration.