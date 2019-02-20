RGP offers £25,000 reward and seeks community help in murder investigation

The father of a man believed to have been murdered in broad daylight last July yesterday made an emotional appeal to the community, as police offered a £25,000 reward for information that could resolve the case.

“Help us to find the person responsible,” said Maurice Montegriffo, speaking to reporters alongside investigating detectives.

“We would like to have closure on this event.”

Michael Montegriffo, 58, died in July last year after sustaining a head injury.

Police investigating the death have followed numerous leads since then but have yet to find the killer.

Now, they hope the reward will bring fresh information that lead to a conviction.

This is the largest reward ever offered in Gibraltar, investigating officers said as they set out new information at a press briefing alongside Mr Montegriffo’s father, Maurice, yesterday afternoon.

The scope of the investigation has been wide-ranging and has seen the RGP acquire the services of an external forensic expert as well as a behavioural analysis to assist them in the investigation.

As a result of which, detectives are now of the opinion that the assailant was known to the victim and that the two had been in conflict prior to Mr Montegriffo’s murder.

“We are confident that somebody could have seen or heard something that could assist us to bring somebody before the courts,” senior investigating officer Chief Inspector Roy Perez told the Chronicle.

Additionally, detectives were able to sketch out a number of ‘common post-incident behaviours’ and have encouraged the community to provide any information that they may have.

Michael Montegriffo was discovered by a member of the public lying on the pavement by Gavino’s Dwellings and bleeding from an injury to his head on Saturday, July 7.

He died from his injuries in hospital that same day.

The murder probe was launched after two post mortems established that Mr Montegriffo died of injuries that were not consistent with having fallen from a height or being struck by a passing vehicle.

The conclusion of the two post mortems were supported by the findings of examinations carried out of the scene.

A witness appeal was issued by police and officers repeatedly appealed for information from members of the public in the weeks following Mr Montegriffo’s death.

Since then, Mr Perez explained that detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department have been working “continuously” to resolve the case.

Detectives have conducted several searches throughout the area and spoken to a number of ‘persons of interest’.

“And there might be a need to re-interview those individuals in question,” Mr Perez said.

At yesterday’s press briefing, Mr Perez said police were of the opinion that the assailant was known to the victim.

“We now seek the assistance of the community to bring resolution to his death,” he said.

Sat alongside Mr Maurice Montegriffo and Detective Chief Inspector Brian Finlayson, Mr Perez said the victim was a beloved member of his family and well liked in the community.

“On the morning of July 7, 2018 at approximately 11.15am, Michael was involved in a confrontation that led to his death on Prince Edward’s Road, in front of his home in the Gavino’s Dwellings,” Mr Perez said.

“This confrontation was likely with an individual known to Michael and the community.”

“It is likely an argument over problems that may have been ongoing for some time.”

“We believe that the individual who was in conflict with Michael probably didn’t plan for the conflict or the way that it ended.”

“We also believe that this person was in the neighbourhood for a legitimate purpose, living there, working there, or visiting another person who resided there.”

“We believe that this person may have acted impulsively after having lost control of his or her temper and that this type of anger, hostility, and impulsivity would carry over into his or her other relationships and conflicts.”

“In the days following the crime, people around him or her may have noticed certain common post-incident behaviours, including but not limited to, suddenly departing the area temporarily or permanently, changes in mood or demeanour, changes in lifestyle patterns, increasing or eliminating his or her use of drugs, tobacco or alcohol, and withdrawing from social contact with others.”

“He or she may have changed his or her appearance such as hair style or facial hair.”

“He or she may have paid abnormal attention to the news coverage of this particular incident and may continue to do so.”

Individuals with information to provide may contact the RGP on 200 72500

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

