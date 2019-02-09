Plans filed for waste water treatment plant

The Gibraltar Government has notified the public of its intention to obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for the planned waste water treatment plant.

The application is for the proposed development at Brewery Crusher Site, Europa Point and the associated pump-station at Little Bay and transfer pipeline through Keightley Way Tunnel.

According to the design statement submitted, the sewage will be intercepted at Little Bay and will be transferred to the plant via a new pump station and a transfer pipeline that will run through the Keightley Way Tunnel.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement

Advertisement