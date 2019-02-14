The Nautilus Project urges Government to place water refill stations on beaches

In a bid to further reduce Gibraltar’s plastic footprint, The Nautilus Project has formally requested that the government install water refill points along Gibraltar’s coastline, allowing beach goers to take their reusable bottles down to the shore.

Single use water bottles are one of the worst offenders often found strewn at ‘The Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans’. Further, taking into consideration the health implications that leaving water bottles in the sun can cause, logically it seems the right move to make.

“The refill station at The Victoria Stadium has worked a treat, allowing hundreds of children to make use of such a sustainable facility,” said a representative from the project.

“In light of the recent marine wildlife deaths caused by plastic pollution locally, we strongly feel that this will make a positive contribution to our environment and our community,” they added.

