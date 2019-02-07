Advertisement

National paw-trait gallery: London finally has a space for art-loving dogs

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

London dog owners are being given the chance to take their pets to an art gallery designed especially for dogs.

The National Paw-trait Gallery, an exhibition in Shoreditch’s Protein Gallery, features portraits hung both at human and dog-eye level.

The exhibition, opened to mark the launch of Facebook Watch’s World’s Most Amazing Dog competition, includes images of famous dogs past and present, including Blue Peter’s Petra and the Queen’s corgis.

Alongside them are some “inspiring portraits of some of the nation’s dogs with disabilities”, produced for the exhibition by photographer Gerrard Gethings and animal charity Broken Biscuits.

The gallery will also exhibit some of social media’s most popular dogs as well as images of rare breeds, while any owners bringing their own mutt along can bag a picture in the dog photobooth.

The exhibition opened on Thursday and runs until Saturday. For more information on Facebook Watch’s World’s Most Amazing Dog competition, visit facebook.com/mostamazingdog.

