Minister Sacramento Hosts Debriefing Session for Participants of the Women’s Mentorship Programme

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, held a debriefing and networking session for all participants of the pilot cycle of the Ministry of Equality’s Women’s Mentorship Programme.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme was first announced on International Women’s Day 2018 by Ms Sacramento as a call-to-action for professionals to give back to the community by mentoring women and thereby supporting them professionally.

The programme is part of the Gender Equality Strategy and is one of the various strands devised to close the gender pay gap and to promote the advancement of women in the workplace. The long-term goals of the programme are to achieve a stronger economy and a fairer society.

“The pilot cycle which is now entering its final stages has been enthusiastically received by the local community and is well supported by a number of organisations, including the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, Girls in Tech Gibraltar, Women in Business, and EY Gibraltar,” said a statement from the Government.

After a short address Ms Sacramento opened the floor for discussion in which participants were very engaged.

“I am delighted to be able to address the participants of the programme and to hear their initial and positive feedback first hand. Everyone at the debrief and feedback session engaged positively and openly,” she said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have participated in and contributed to the success of the programme, I am very pleased that the programme has been so well supported by a wide cross section of the community and that both mentors and mentees are reporting high levels of engagement and mutually enriching experiences,” she added.

