Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences

A 37-year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of a host of drug-related offences following a Royal Gibraltar Police Drug Squad operation.

According to an RGP statement, officers, acting on intelligence received, executed a search warrant at a residential address in Varyl Begg Estate on Tuesday evening.

During the search approximately 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected ketamine, 65 grams of suspected Amphetamine Sulphate and 10 grams of cannabis resin were seized, as well as other drugs associated paraphernalia, police said.

As a result of which the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug, importing a controlled Class A drug and importing a controlled Class B drug.

Advertisement

The man has been granted police bail whilst further enquires are carried out.

Advertisement