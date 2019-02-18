Advertisement

Luton airport staff to strike over pay dispute

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Some baggage handlers and check-in staff at Luton Airport are to stage a week-long strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union employed by GH London will take action from March 3 after voting overwhelmingly in favour of walkouts.

The union said the action was in protest over a pay freeze.

GH London provides ground-handling services to Wizz Air at Luton Airport.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Unite has been calling for meaningful talks with GH London since the beginning of 2018.

“This strike vote is a result of the company’s failure to listen to its workforce who face a cut in their living standards.

“Now that the company is prepared to meet, we hope we can get constructive talks under way to resolve this dispute.”

