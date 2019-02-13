Little Smiles, chosen charity 2019 for Bland Group

Bland Group has chosen Little Smiles as their charity of the year and has commenced support by donating the £1,000 prize money won at this year’s Cavalcade.

The cheque was presented to Little Smiles by the staff of Bland Group as they supported their Flag Day held at the Piazza on January 25.

A non-profit organisation established in Gibraltar, Little Smiles was set up by the parents of St Martins School.

The charity is run entirely by volunteers, and it relies on fundraising contributions to buy specialised equipment from iPads to backpacks which hold their medical supplies so they have immediate access to them.

The charity also funds items such as musical instruments, or sensory room equipment and ensure children receive fresh fruit from Gib Maroc to help encourage a healthy diet.

This year, the focus will be on establishing a library of equipment so that families can see what specialist items will benefit their child before purchasing. This is particularly beneficial for the parents because whilst the equipment brings significant benefits to their child, they are an expensive investment.

The charity also provides an opportunity for families, who have children and young people with special needs to come together, to share information and support one another.

“It is important to Bland Group and its employees to support and help initiatives such as Little Smiles,” said a statement from the company.

“Monies raised throughout 2019 will be donated to the charity to provide resources and materials for the children to ensure they have access to equipment and supplies to support and aide their learning and development,” the statement added.

You can find out more about Little Smiles by visiting their Facebook page.

