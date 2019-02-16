Limba customers left in limbo as company announces closure

Limba’s 1,500 mobile phone customers were left scrambling to find a new service provider yesterday after the company announced its imminent closure.

The mobile phone operator posted a statement on its social media saying it will cease all service and operations as from February 22.

This left customers questioning whether they could get any compensation for bundles or credit they had already purchased and whether they could keep their old number.

“Any customers who wish to keep their current number, you will need to go to Gibtelecom directly and request this from them,” the statement advised customers.

Limba said it would respond to transition requests from Gibtelecom within 24 hours, although no information was provided for those asking for their money back in the statement.

On its website, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority said “629” numbers were allocated to Limba and warned customers should be prepared to change their mobile number.

The GRA said customers may experience difficulties in the future with respect to making and receiving calls, SMS messages and data services on these numbers.

“While porting these numbers is technically possible, the GRA would strongly suggest that Limba customers consider all options before taking the decision to port,” the GRA added.

“Limba customers are therefore advised to contact alternative, authorised operators as soon as possible to limit any disruption to their telecommunications services.”

The Chronicle understands the shop has closed for business and customer service numbers are now not working.

The company, Eazitelecom, first launched its services in Gibraltar in 2012.

Trading first as Shine and then as Limba, the company said it has invested some £17million into operations in Gibraltar.

But it said it had encountered “repeated major technical problems”.

“These problems have made it impossible to grow the company’s business and reach any profitability,” Limba added.

Limba said this eventually let its licence being withdrawn by the GRA.

In August last year, the company was ordered to pay administration fees totalling £220,409.

A few months later, the company was served with a penalty notice to pay an additional £8,816.36 for failing to pay the previous outstanding amount.

Limba added: “We would like to apologise to anyone affected by this decision and we are genuinely sad to leave Gibraltar.”

The Chronicle contacted Limba for comment but the company did not answer calls.

