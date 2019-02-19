Laguna Youth Club weekend residential

A group of 18 members and youth workers from the Laguna Youth Club spent a successful weekend at the Europa Retreat Centre.

The weekend focused on friendships, self-confidence and wellness.

The participants undertook a variety of workshops and activities delivered by guest speakers including Miss Gibraltar 2018, Star Farrugia, who focused on self-confidence, Chris Cortes who gave a demonstration on self-control through Laido (art of the sword) and local musician Nolan Frendo who helped the young people in creating an anthem for the club.

The group also took part in a treasure hunt up the Rock where they got a chance to test their local history, participated in a general knowledge quiz and an interactive self-care/hygiene session.

Saturday night was karaoke night with the young people all having a great time singing and dancing to popular tunes. Throughout the duration of the weekend the participants also helped with preparation at meal times.

The group completed an evaluation of the weekend and with the overall feedback being positive with many, keen to undertake another one in the coming months.

But, it wasn’t just the older group that were busy. Recently the younger members of the club were treated to watch the Sinbad pantomime performance that was staged at the Inces Hall.

The club members said they all had a great time and are looking forward to continue their involvement in club activities.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, contact Mark Zammit Principal Youth officer on MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637

