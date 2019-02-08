Harry and Meghan to visit Morocco

By Tony Jones, Press Association Court Correspondent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to make a three-day trip to Morocco later this month, Kensington Palace has announced.

Harry and Meghan will travel to the North African country on February 23 and are expected to carry out official engagements over the following two days.

The duchess is heavily pregnant but is apparently able to take part in the overseas visit.

Kensington Palace said in a short statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.

“Full details of the visit will be announced in due course.”