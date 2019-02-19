GSD hits back in public contract spat

The GSD has today blasted the Government’s “weak and unbelievable” response to the Opposition’s policy on the awarding and supervision of public contracts.

“To the extent that the Government would have Gibraltar believe that they are running an open, efficient and value for money process in respect of public contracts that is simply unbelievable,” the party said in a statement.

The GSD said the policies it announced last week are clearly not being followed already nor are they unworkable.

“It is clear that there is a need for better controls, greater transparency and enhanced value for money. Commercial sensitivities cannot be a cloak behind which the Government hides,” it added.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “When taxpayers’ monies are being used to fund public contracts it is right that the tender process and reasons for adjudication be public.”

“There is much to be saved by introducing better and more enhanced value for money practices and applying these to all Government companies, statutory bodies and sub-contracts in a rigorous and efficient way.”

“That is not happening today and the opaqueness and potential for wastage in public contracts – especially in the construction field – is rife.”

GSD MP Roy Clinton said: “ The fact that the Government cannot even recognise that there are value for money and transparency issues shows how out of touch they are with what concerns people and how much there is a need to change how things are being handled.”

