Gibraltar backs global campaign for a safer internet

The Royal Gibraltar Police, the Department of Education, the Youth Service, Childline, the Citizens Advice Bureau and Care Agency will be supporting Global Safer Internet Day today, an annual international campaign promoting respect and kindness online.

The theme for 2019 is ‘Together for a better internet’.

Local organisations are supporting the event in conjunction with the UK’s contribution, which is coordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre (a partnership of the charities Childnet, South West Grid for Learning and the Internet Watch Foundation).

“We in the RGP remain cogniscent to the fact that whilst the internet affords many benefits, it also provides opportunities for exploitation to those with criminal intent, particulary those targeting the young and vulnerable,” said Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail.

“It is incumbent on the community in general, as well as those involved in law enforcement, education, social and youth work, and industry to play a part in creating a safer internet environment to be enjoyed and navigated by all,” he added.

The Chair of the Child Protection Committee, Natalie Tavares, said: “The Committee has already been active on matters concerning online safety.”

“The Royal Gibraltar Police led on the ‘Don’t click…Think’ awareness campaign in June of 2017, and highlighted the dangers of sexting and keeping safe online. Safer Internet Day is an excellent initiative to ensure children, young people, their carers and professionals continue to be aware of how to use the internet and social media safely, and keep abreast of what’s happening in this rapidly evolving area.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa said: “The internet is an extremely useful tool, which our children and young persons can employ to support their educational needs and also enjoy for recreational use.”

“The internet and social media must be used safely and responsibly, however. To safeguard our children and young persons against the real dangers that can arise in the context of internet use and social media is very important.”

“The work that the Child Protection Committee are carrying out, in this instance, in promoting the Safer Internet Day, helps children and young people better understand how they can protect themselves online. As a parent myself, I fully support this initiative.”

Hundreds of organisations are getting involved to help promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

Globally, Safer Internet Day is celebrated in over a hundred countries, coordinated by the joint Insafe/INHOPE network, with the support of the European Commission, and national Safer Internet Centres across Europe.

The day offers the opportunity to highlight positive uses of technology and to explore the role we all play in helping to create a better and safer online community. It calls upon young people, parents, carers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, to join together in helping to create a better internet.

From 10am – 12:30pm on Tuesday, the RGP School Liaison Officers and representatives from its partner agencies will be manning a Safer Internet awareness stand at John Mackintosh Square.

By logging into www.saferinternetday.org.uk/advice-centre you can access the latest advice which has been grouped according to the target audience.

The twitter hashtag #SID2019 is also being used.

