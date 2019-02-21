GFRS deals with fire at Old Incinerator

A gas explosion developed into a fire at the Old Incinerator site on Europa Advanced Road at approximately 7.30 on Tuesday evening.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at 7.38pm. The GFRS responded with two appliances and eight fire fighters as per its pre-determined attendance for incidents of this nature.

The GHA ambulance service was also dispatched as precautionary measure just in case there were any casualties.

“On arrival at the incident, the incident commander reported that there was a fire confined inside the refuse pit and that they were carrying out defensive firefighting operations,” said the media officer for the GFRS.

Advertisement

“The fire was immediately brought under control and was finally extinguished at approximately 22:16hrs by using two jets of water,” he added.

The GFRS took the opportunity to thank the various entities involved with getting the fire under control, including, Aquagib, MOD water section, Metalrok Ltd, GHA and the RGP.

Advertisement