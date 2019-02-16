GAMPA launches ‘I Am Me’ project

Schoolchildren in Gibraltar are learning tips on how value themselves as part of the “I Am Me” project led by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

The team have been travelling around local schools and meeting with youngsters to spread this message of empowerment to help boost their self-esteem.

The aim of the project is to help young people focus on their own talents, skills, strengths and creating a generation of young people who are confident and believe in themselves.

A spokesman for GAMPA said: “This will in turn help in the battle against problems such as bullying and self-esteem issues.”

Extended social media use could also contribute to a negative self-image and create additional pressure on young people to conform.

“GAMPA strongly believes that being happy with who you are leads to maximising your own individual potential,” the academy said.

The project was inspired by the “I Am Me” play, an original production by Principal Christian Santos and GAMPA students and teachers, which developed from discussions and workshops held with groups of young actors about social issues affecting young people today.

The play focused on a transgender character’s story and the central theme was that of identity, self-acceptance and celebrating uniqueness while respecting themselves and others.

As part of the project, Mr Santos has been visiting local schools and working with school choirs to teach them the “I Am Me” song.

The song was written by two students at the academy and has been described as “an anthem of self-belief”.

The choirs will then get together at the end this month to record the song and will involve more than 500 children from the ages of four to 18.

There will also be a video recording of youngsters and Mr Santos hopes that the youngsters “feel like they are part of something important and to develop a sense of community”.

The #iammegib hashtag has been created to promote the project and GAMPA is also working with the Youth Day organisers who will be promoting “I Am Me” as part of their event on April 7.

GAMPA’s Tanya Santini-McClelland and Monica Gomila have been touring schools with self-esteem and self-confidence sessions which focus on positive reinforcement of self.

Mr Santos added: “We have had great support from the majority of local schools and the Department of Education and it has been great meeting so many young people so eager to be part of this project and so keen to change their mindset into a more positive outlook.”

“The team is still touring the schools and working with the choirs. Hopefully the video will get the turnout of young people it deserves and it will be as big as only we know how to make things in Gibraltar.”

For more information and updates visit the “I Am Me Gib” page on Facebook or Instagram

