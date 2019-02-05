Demand for new affordable homes exceeds capacity fourfold

The Gibraltar Government received over 2,400 applications for Hassans Centenary Terraces, the first development of its next wave of its affordable housing scheme.

That is almost four times as many as the number of flats that will be available and is proof as to the interest in acquiring these flats, the Government said.

The applications will now be filtered and processed and the allocation priorities determined and it is expected that the allocations process will commence in March.

The Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am delighted that we have progressed to this stage and I am looking forward to the next step, the allocations process to commence as soon as possible.”

“The numbers speak for themselves and demonstrate the tremendous interest that members of our community have shown in this development. It shows we have priced this development right and that we have properly understood the market.”

