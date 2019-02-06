Cross-Frontier Group seeks meeting with new Andalusia regional government

The Cross-Frontier Group has written to the new President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, seeking a meeting to explain the Group’s general aims and its concerns over Brexit.

As the new administration takes office the CFG said it feels it is important to establish a dialogue with the Junta to keep it abreast of citizens’ concerns over frontier repercussions as the UK leaves the EU.

The CFG underscored that it does not entertain matters of sovereignty preferring instead to “park the controversy” and make inroads into neighbourly relations.

This, it said, will ensure that citizens’ rights and interests stand paramount.

In its letter to President Moreno the CFG states that “we are currently working on specific repercussions that Brexit may bring to citizens of Gibraltar and the Campo” and further adds that the Group continues its contacts at all levels to “highlight the reality for one of the two land frontiers affected (the other being Ireland) where 300 thousand people coexist in strict social, economic and cultural interdependence. Citizens who must not be forgotten in the negotiating process.”

The Cross-Frontier Group believes the Junta de Andalucia has an important role to play defending the interests of citizens on both sides of the frontier at this crucial moment in time.

