Well-known activist Simy Herbert protested outside the Convent yesterday over the UK Government’s description of Sunday’s incursion as “innocent passage”.

She told the Chronicle “innocent passage” is not appropriate.

Mrs Herbert added: “What the Convent said is really out of order and it is shameful that a representative of the Queen or the Foreign Office should say that.”

“He knows we are being harassed and bullied by Spain all the time.”

“How can he call it innocent passage?”

Accompanied at times by other cmapaigners, Mrs Herbert made her point in Convent Place yesterday with Gibraltar and Union Jack Flags and print outs of articles on incursions over the years.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

