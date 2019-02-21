Call for frontier closure memorabilia

The Government is asking members of the public to submit any potential exhibits for an exhibition on the 1969 closure of the frontier.

In June of this year, the Government will host an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the closure of the frontier in 1969.

The Archivist, Anthony Pitaluga, has already collected a considerable amount of material which includes photographs, press cuttings and film footage.

The Government is asking members of the public who may have potential exhibits or memorabilia to contact the National Archives in order to establish whether this can be used in the exhibition.

To submit an exhibit email: archives@gibraltar.gov.gi or anthony.pitaluga@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Tel: 200 79461 or 200 40314. Address: National Archives, Convent Courtyard, Secretary’s Lane.

